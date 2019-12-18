Boxing Insider Notebook: Baumgardner, Haney, Garcia, Rosado, and more…

Compiled By: William Holmes

The following is the Boxing Insider notebook for the week of December 10th to December 17th; covering the comings and goings in the sport of boxing that you might have missed.

Alycia Baumgardner Stops Christina Del Valle Pacheco in Harrisburg





Alyica Baumgardner was sensational in stopping Christina del valle Pacheco in the 1st round of their scheduled eight-round junior lightweight bout that headlined a nine-bout card at the Zembo Shrine in Harrisburg, Pa.

The show was promoted by King’s Promotions.

Baumgardner sent Pacheco to the canvas in round one with a chopping right to the head. Baumgardner finished off Pacheco by landing a flush combination that left Pacheco defenseless and the bout was stopped at 1:46.

Baumgardener, 130 3/4 lbs of Freemont, OH is 9-1 with six knockouts. Pacheco, 128 1/2 lbs of Cordoba, ARG is 11-13-2.

“Alycia looked fantastic tonight, and showed that she is one of the top fighters in the world. She is ready and wanting to fight anybody in the world.” said Marshall Kauffman, CEO of King’s Promotions.

Carlos Vidal remained undefeated by stopping Jonathan Perez in the 2nd round of a scheduled six-round junior lightweight fight.

Vidal started landing hard shots in the 2nd frame. He then landed a three-punch combination that wobbled Perez into the corner. A follow up flurry sent Perez down and the fight was stopped at 1:48.

Vidal, 128 1/2 lbs of Las Vegas is 16-0 with 15 knockouts. Perez, 128 3/4 lbs of Barranquilla, COL is 38-25.

James Bernadin stopped Nick Baez in the 2nd round of their scheduled four-round junior welterweight bout.

Bernadin landed several hard shots that backed up Baez before a huge overhand right to the jaw sent Baez down, and the fight was immedately called off at 1:57.

Bernadin, 141 lbs of Lancaster, PA is 3-0-1 with two knockouts. Baez, 136 lbs of Bronx, NY was making his pro debut.

Dewayne Williams stopped Brent Oren in the 1st round of their scheduled four-round middleweight bout.

Williams landed a thudding combination that was capped by a left to the jaw that sent Oren down. The fight was stopped upon Oren getting to his feet at 2:38

Williams, 160 1/2 lbs of Philadelphia is 2-2 with one knockout. Oren, 156 1/2 lbs of Harrisburg is 2-3.

Michael Coffie won a technical decision over Grover Young after Young suffered a cut in round five of their scheduled six-round heavyweight bout.

In round two, Coffie sent Young down with a straight left to the head.

In round five, Young was cut over his left eye. Later in the round, the cut worsened to the point that the ringside physician determined that the cut was too much, and the fight was halted.

Coffie, 273 3/4 lbs of Kissimmee, FL won by scores of 49-45 twice and 48-46, and is now 8-0. Young, 260 lbs of Memphis is 13-29-3.

Luis Morales remained undefeated with a four-round unanimous decision over Ayron Palmer in a lightweight battle.

Morales, 136 3/4 lbs of Harrisburg won by 40-36 tallies on all cards and is now 4-0. Palmer, 138 3/4 lbs of Tallahassee, FL is 0-3,

Roudly Lolo and Mike Diorio brawled their way to a four-round split draw in a super middleweight bout.

In round four, Lolo suffered a cut around his left eye.

Each guy took a card 39-37 and a 3rd card was 38-38.

Lolo, 165 1/2 lbs of Harrisburg was making his pro debut. Diorio, 167 3/4 lbs of Cortland, NY is 0-2-1.

Britain Hart and Unique Harris battled to a four-round split draw in a bantamweight fight.

Each fighter won a card 39-37 and 3rd card was even at 38-38.

Hart, 118 1/4 lbs of Bedford, VA is 3-3-3. Harris, 118 1/4 lbs of Philadelphia is 1-3-1.

Khainell Wheeler remained undefeated with a 37 second destruction over Patrick Pierre in a scheduled four-round super middleweight bout.

Wheeler landed a left hook in the opening seconds in the bout that wobbled Pierre into the ropes. The follow up flurry saw Wheeler landed several flush punches to the head, and referee Gary Rosato called a halt to the action.

Wheeler, 167 lbs of Bethlehem, PA is 4-0 with four knockouts. Pierre, 167 3/4 lbs of Brooklyn is 3-10.

Danny Garcia to Face Ivan Redkach in Brooklyn

Two-division world champion Danny “Swift” García returns to the ring to take on hard-hitting slugger Ivan “El Terrible” Redkach in a 12-round WBC welterweight title eliminator Saturday, January 25 live on SHOWTIME from Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING™, in a Premier Boxing Champions event.

In the co-feature, former unified 154-pound champion “Swift” Jarrett Hurd will return to battle all-action Francisco “Chia” Santana in a 10-round super welterweight contest, plussensational super bantamweight Stephen “Cool Boy Steph” Fulton will face undefeated Arnold Khegai in a 12-round WBO Super Bantamweight title eliminator to open SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING action at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

García's blend of power and sublime boxing skills has made him one of the most popular boxers of the last decade and secured him as a box-office fixture at Barclays Center, where he holds the record for the largest crowd for a boxing event. He set the benchmark when 16,533 attended his welterweight title unification match against Keith Thurman on March 4, 2017 in a bout that aired in primetime on SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING on CBS. The fight against Redkach will be Garcia's eighth appearance at Barclays Center.

“Barclays Center fan-favorite Danny García is back in Brooklyn as he continues his quest for the top spot in the welterweight division,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “Danny has been in the biggest fights at Barclays Center and on January 25 there are sure to be fireworks when hard-hitting Ivan Redkach looks for a career-defining win. Redkach has upset the odds before and there’s no doubt he’ll leave it all in the ring with this opportunity to move closer to a world title fight. Combined with a former unified champion known for action fights in Jarrett Hurd, plus a rising star in Stephen Fulton, this card is loaded with intrigue from top to bottom.”

“Danny García and Jarrett Hurd are two of the biggest stars in the sport because they have consistently taken on the toughest challenges and they are always in all-action, exciting fights,” said Stephen Espinoza, President Sports & Event Programming, Showtime Networks Inc. “On January 25, both men are fighting to maintain their place at the top of two of boxing’s deepest divisions in important, must-win fights. Add in two undefeated, promising contenders in the opener and we have the recipe for an explosive night of fights on SHOWTIME.”

“We’re thrilled to host our first boxing event of 2020 by welcoming Danny García back for his eighth fight at Barclays Center and have Jarrett Hurd return to the arena where he’s had some memorable victories,” said Keith Sheldon, EVP of Programming and Development for BSE Global. “Danny specifically has built an enthusiastic fan base in the borough, becoming one of the most popular fighters in our arena, and we can’t wait to see his supporters out in full force as he steps back into our ring against Ivan Redkach.”

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and DSG Promotions, are on-sale now and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com andbarclayscenter.com. Tickets also can be purchased at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center. Group discounts are available by calling 844-BKLYN-GP. The Fulton vs. Khegai bout is promoted in association with Salita Promotions.

García (35-2, 21 KOs) is the latest in a long line of great boxers from Philadelphia who have made their mark on the sport. His run through the super lightweight division and two-year reign as a unified champion is one of the most impressive in modern history as he defeated a string of champions, including Nate Campbell, Kendall Holt, Erik Morales, Amir Khan, Zab Judah and Lucas Matthysse.

After dominating the super lightweight division, the 31-year-old García moved up to welterweight where he won the vacant WBC title with a unanimous decision over Robert Guerrero in 2016. He lost a split decision to Thurman in a unification match in 2017 and dropped a narrow unanimous decision to Shawn Porter for the WBC title in 2018. García and many pundits thought he won both those matches. In his last fight, García scored a spectacular knockout victory over Adrian Granados on April 20 to get back into position to regain the welterweight crown.

“I’m very excited to be headlining another SHOWTIME card and to go back to Barclays Center, my home away from home,” said García. “I can’t wait to step in the ring in Brooklyn and give fans the Danny García show. I watched a few of Redkach’s recent fights and he had a great knockout win over two-time champion Devon Alexander. So, I know he’s a tough fighter and competitor who I expect to bring the best out of me, and he’s someone who deserves this opportunity. But January 25 is tax season, so I’m going to have to tax him and pay him with a reality check.”

Redkach (23-4-1, 18 KOs) has his sights set on winning a welterweight title and will face the toughest challenge of his career when he steps in against Garcia. The 33-year-old Redkach, who was born in Shostka, Ukraine and now lives in Los Angeles, is accustomed to stern tests. He started boxing as an amateur in Ukraine where he had over 300 fights. When he turned professional he traveled to Mexico to train and develop the “Mexican Style” – a style that emphasis standing in the pocket and throwing hard shots to the body.

Things started out slowly for Redkach, but soon he began to hold his own in Mexico and prevailed, earning the nickname “El Terrible” from his training partners. Redkach won 14 of his first 18 professional fights by stoppage and has won three in a row, including most recently knocking out former world champion Devon Alexander in June.

“I’m very motivated to take a massive step in my career and get closer to becoming world champion against a strong and accomplished fighter like Danny García,” said Redkach. “I have been to a lot of Danny’s fights and now I get the chance to test myself against him. I am training very hard so that I am the best that I have ever been on January 25. I’m going to shock the boxing world just like I did against Devon Alexander. I’ve never been this hungry before and I’m confident I will win this fight.”

The former WBA and IBF champion at 154-pounds, Hurd (23-1, 16 KOs) returns to action for the first time since losing his belts via decision against Julian Williams in one of 2019’s best fights. The 29-year-old from Accokeek, Maryland captured his first title by stopping current WBC titlist Tony Harrison in 2017 and then added the WBA belt by defeating Erislandy Lara in 2018’s consensus Fight of the Year. Hurd earned his title opportunity by going on a run of knocking off unbeaten fighters including Frank Galarza and Oscar Molina, and also owns a successful title defense against Austin Trout at Barclays Center in 2017.

“Just because I fell back, doesn’t mean I fell off,” said Hurd. “I’m back and excited to fight at Barclays Center for the third time. I’m bringing the storm back on January and I’m going to make a statement everyone is going to see. You’re not going to want to miss this fight and the best Jarrett Hurd anyone’s seen.”

Santana (25-7-1, 12 KOs) has taken on the toughest challenges at 154 and 147 pounds and has made his name with an all-action action style throughout a long career as a contender. The 33-year-old will look to bounce back from a close decision loss to Abel Ramos in March, in a fight where Santana dropped Ramos in the second round. Prior to the setback against Ramos, the Santa Barbara, California native was coming off of a victory over Olympic gold medalist Felix Diaz in April 2018. Santana has faced former champions Jermell Charlo and Sadam Ali while also owning a six-round draw against Julian Williams in 2011.

“This is a great opportunity for me against a fighter like Jarrett Hurd,” said Santana. “When you get an opportunity like this, it’s hard to turn it down. My job is to rise to the occasion and have the best moment of my career on fight night. This is my Super Bowl. When I last fought at 154-pounds, I was basically self-trained. Now I have my coach Joseph Janik training me and I really think he’s the missing piece of the puzzle for me. I’m going to go in there and leave it all in the ring January 25.”

The 25-year-old Fulton (17-0, 8 KOs) has made a rapid rise through the super bantamweight ranks with superb boxing skills, befitting a slick fighter from Philadelphia. Lately Fulton has shown flashes of power that have caught his opponents off guard. In his last fight he stopped Isaac Avelar with a body shot to end their fight in the fifth round on August 24.

Fighting out of Odessa, Ukraine and training for this fight in Los Angeles, Khegai (16-0-1, 10 KOs) will make his third start in the U.S. on January 25, after a successful U.S. debut in in May 2018 when he defeated Adam Lopez on the prospect developmental series ShoBox: The New Generation. The 27-year-old has already been victorious twice in 2019, stopping Haidari Mchanjo in March and most recently winning a unanimous decision over Vladimir Tikhonov in August on ShoBox.

Raging Babe Michelle Rosado Set to Launch Boxing Mom’s Web Series



Raging Babe’s Michelle Rosado is set to launch her flagship web series Boxing Moms, chronicling the pain and glory of the mothers of the sports world’s toughest athletes.

The series shines a light on the women behind some of the most influential boxers in America, along with stars in the making as they climb the ladder. Experience the roller coaster that is being the mother of a fighter — the triumph, sacrifice, blood and tears.

Boxing Moms will feature a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of these women as they balance the demands of motherhood and boxing. From smoothing over their kids’ relationship woes, to helping to keep the fighters on track and focused as they prepare for fights, these mothers inspire with their strength and poise, all while holding down jobs and caring for their families and their own relationships. Training camps turn into chaotic fight weeks, which turn into fight nights, where these mothers who have stood next to their sons through it all watch them step into the ring, putting their lives on the line in the name of entertainment and glory.

“Boxing moms juggle being counselors, punching bags, taxi drivers, nutritionists, life coaches, and business managers,” said the show’s Creator and Executive Producer, Michelle Rosado. “We hear a lot about self-care, but with what these women go through, there aren’t enough spa days or meditation hours in the world that can balance the volatility of their everyday lives.”

It’s a passion project for Rosado, who has long wanted to tell the stories of the mothers she’s met as a boxing promoter, and during her signature Raging Babe Brunches – inspired events that bring together the women of boxing.

“These stories need to be told,” said Rosado. Every time I put on an event, it’s the mothers who are making things happen for their sons. It’s the moms who hustle tickets, and act as de facto public relations reps. It’s the moms who are cooking for the fighters, and bear the brunt of their weight cut crankiness. Then they have to watch their baby climb into the ring, knowing that dying is one of the risks, and that it can happen in any fight.”

The series will be produced by award-winning sports agency, Break Media Group. “Boxing Moms will bring back some of my signature emotional storytelling that I’m recognized for,” said Break Media’s co-founder Jay Chaudhry, who will be spearheading the series as producer/director. “It will share stories from the heart, and really show what it’s like being in the shoes of some of the real influential women in boxing: mothers.”

Boxing Moms launches in early 2020, and will be available exclusively on YouTube and IGTV.

Devin Haney Has Succesful Surgery Procedure on Injured Shoulder

WBC Lightweight World Champion, Devin “The Dream” Haney (24-0, 15 KOs), is recovering from a successful surgery to his injured right shoulder. The procedure was performed this week in Los Angeles by world renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal S. ElAttrache.

Haney suffered a microscopic tear of his right labrum on November 9, 2019, during his WBC title defense against Alfredo Santiago. The tear required immediate surgery. Now in recovery, Haney is focused on getting the proper rest and rehabilitation needed to make a full recovery.

“In my last fight with Alfredo Santiago, my right shoulder came completely out of the socket in the 12th round,” said Devin. Haney. “I stayed focused and showed the grit of a true champion. I’m very happy with my performance considering the injury. I’m the youngest world champion in the last 23 years. Unfortunately, my injury required that I have surgery, but I’m happy I went with Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who in my opinion is the best surgeon in the world with these types of injuries. His resumé speaks for itself and the procedure was a success. Right now, I’m all about healing so I can get back in the ring as soon as possible.”

Haney’s surgeon Dr. ElAttrache has performed procedures on other distinguished athletes such as Tom Brady. ElAttrache serves as team physician for the LA Dodgers and LA Rams. In addition, he serves as an orthopaedic consultant for the LA Lakers, LA Kings, LA Angels and the Anaheim Ducks.

Devin, who was expected to defend his WBC world title against mandatory challenger and the #1 ranked contender, Javier Fortuna, is expected to be out of the ring for at least six months. Upon a healthy recover, Haney plans to solidify his position as the best young fighter in boxing.

“As soon as I feel I’m ready to get back in the ring, I’m coming for everyone,” continued Haney. Lomachenko, Lopez, Commey…who ever, I’m coming for all the belts! I’ll be back stronger than ever, that you can bet.”



