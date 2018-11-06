Boxing Insider Interview with Savannah Marshall: The Woman Who Beat Shields

By: Michael Kane

Savannah Marshall (4-0, 2 KOs) recently won the WBA Intercontinental Super Middleweight title in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Marshall, 27, from Hartlepool, England was also the first woman UK amateur world champion and also the only woman to have beaten world champion Claressa Shields when they faced off as amateurs.



Photo Credit: Hennessy Sports Facebook Page

In a question and answer interview Boxing Insider asked Marshall about her career highlights, Shields and more.

Boxing Insider: You had a good amateur career, becoming the UK’s first amateur world champion, winning Gold at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and representing Team GB at two Olympics. What was the highlight of your amateur career?

Savannah Marshall: It has to be winning gold at the world championships because it fell on my 21st birthday!

BI: Do you feel your amateur background has helped prepare you for the pro ranks?

SM: Yes and no. I personally feel like it’s a different sport. But on the other hand I’ve been in with every style in the amatuers.

BI: Your pro debut was on one of the biggest PPV events ever, having signed with Floyd Mayweather TMT Promotions you fought on the undercard of Mayweather v McGregor in Las Vegas, what was that like to be involved in?

SM: It was brilliant, nothing could compare to that. Even the weigh in was in front of 14000 people.

BI: You are now training with Peter Fury, how beneficial has this move been for you?

SM: Yes 100% I love what Peter teaches, I feel like there is always some thing to learn and improve with him.

BI: You just won the WBA Intercontinental Super Middleweight title in Sofia, Bulgaria. How did it feel to win your first pro title?

SM: It was a great feeling! I haven’t stopped looking at it since I won it.

BI: Did the fight play out as you expected?

SM: No the girl (Yanina Orozco) was a lot tougher and gave me a harder contest than what I first thought from when I watched footage of her.

BI: When are we likely to see you back in the ring and do you have anyone you would like to fight next?

SM: I’m back on 9th Nov in Manchester so a quick turn around. (Opponent TBA)

BI: You are the only fighter to have defeated world champion Claressa Shields, who is taking on Scotland’s Hannah Rankin in November.

Would you like to face her again and do you have anything to say to her after she said a few words about you in an interview the other day, saying you may have beat her but she won gold at the Olympics and she would love to get you over to the States so she can beat you up!

SM: 100% I want that fight to happen. She has chosen her path and mine is different, I want to build myself up and make a name for myself, so that fight can be the biggest it can be.

BI: What is your thoughts on women’s boxing at the moment? It seems to be on the rise with th likes of yourself, Katie Taylor, Shields, Amanda Serrano etc all starting to gain a bit more publicity.

SM: Women’s boxing is really taking off and I’m glad to be a part of it.