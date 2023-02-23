Listen Now:  
Boxing Insider Fight Night: 8 Rds. Light Heavyweights – Fred Julan vs. Decarlo Perez

Posted on 02/23/2023

Details on the competitors in the weight-round light heavyweight bout between Fred Julan and Decarlo Perez, taking place at Sony Hall in New York City on Thursday night.

If you can’t be there, check it out live at this link:
https://youtube.com/live/q-FUAhBaf6Y

FRED JULAN

Age — 34
Record — 12-2, 10 KO’s
Height — 5’10”
Weight — 174.6 pounds
Originally from — Paris, France
Fights out of — Brooklyn,. NY

  • Fights as a southpaw
  • Originally hails from Paris. Moved to the United States in 2012 to further his boxing career. Settled in Brooklyn.
  • Captured two New York Golden Gloves championships.
  • Made his pro debut in July 2016 with a four-round decision win over Damian Lewis (not to be confused with the former star of “Billions”).
  • The only other bout of his that went the full distance among his first twn was a split four-round decision over Lenny Dardar (October 2016).
  • He has lost his last two bouts, both by decision – first over six rounds to Khainell Wheeler, and then, after a year’s hiatus, an eight-rounder to Joe Ward (MSG, last December 10). And by the way, that’s the only time he’s actually gone a full eight rounds.
  • Serves as the CEO of his own company, which he calls “Boxing Culture.” According to the website, he created it “as a way to educate other boxers about the boxing business and to help them improve their skills both inside and outside the ring.”
  • Has fought a total of 62 rounds as a professional.

DECARLO PEREZ

Age — 31
Record — 19-7-1, 6 KO’s
Height — 5’10”
Weight — 174 pounds
Originally from — Atlantic City
Fights out of — Egg Harbor, NJ

  • Nicknamed “3mendo”
  • Perez, who had a troubled chilhood, was brought up by his grandparents. His grandfather originally got him interested in boxing. And he went on to have an extensive amateur career, going 85-15, although he was not necessarily very decorated.
  • Turned pro with a four-round decision over Hector Collado in July 2010.
  • Perez was no stranger to Philadelphia gyms or Philadelphia rings. He had impressive wins in the City of Brotherly Love against Tyrone Brunson and Jessie Nicklow. He also decisioned Dante Moore, who was previously undefeated.
  • Perez made a major breakthrough with a decisive ten-round decision over 23-0 Juan Ubakldo Cabrera in August 2015. That gave him nine wins over a ten-fight period and ultimately led him into a January 2016 bout with Rob Brant.
  • The fight with Brant was for the NABA middleweight title. And it was no party for Perez, who had to reduce to 160 pounds for it. In the fourth round, Perez got caught with a right hand that knocked him out and almost sent him completely through the ropes. Brant went on to win the WBA title. Perez went on to lose to Dashon Johnson, a spoiler with a 19-19-4 record.
  • In September 2018, Perez won an eight-round decision over Antowyan Aikens in a brutal bout where both men hit the deck. Perez won the New Jersey 168-pound title, but he did not fight again for three years.
  • Returned from his hiatus with a TKO-3 over Lauro Alcantar. Then, on March 26, he won a majority decision over Rance Ward.
  • He fought on Boxing Insider’s “Holiday Fight Night” on December 21. Engaged in a spirited scrap with crowd favorite Nadim Salloum. In the opinion of many, he did enough to get the verdict. But he wound up losing the eight-round majority decision.
  • Has fought 150 rounds in his career. That’s a lot more than Fred Julen’s 62.
  • Has worked as a pharmacy tech for Atlantic Care Regional Medical Center. And he is a corrections officer.

