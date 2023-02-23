Boxing Insider Fight Night: 8 Rds. Light Heavyweights – Fred Julan vs. Decarlo Perez

Details on the competitors in the weight-round light heavyweight bout between Fred Julan and Decarlo Perez, taking place at Sony Hall in New York City on Thursday night.

If you can’t be there, check it out live at this link:

https://youtube.com/live/q-FUAhBaf6Y

FRED JULAN

Age — 34

Record — 12-2, 10 KO’s

Height — 5’10”

Weight — 174.6 pounds

Originally from — Paris, France

Fights out of — Brooklyn,. NY

Fights as a southpaw

Originally hails from Paris. Moved to the United States in 2012 to further his boxing career. Settled in Brooklyn.

Captured two New York Golden Gloves championships.

Made his pro debut in July 2016 with a four-round decision win over Damian Lewis (not to be confused with the former star of “Billions”).

The only other bout of his that went the full distance among his first twn was a split four-round decision over Lenny Dardar (October 2016).

He has lost his last two bouts, both by decision – first over six rounds to Khainell Wheeler, and then, after a year’s hiatus, an eight-rounder to Joe Ward (MSG, last December 10). And by the way, that’s the only time he’s actually gone a full eight rounds.

Serves as the CEO of his own company, which he calls “Boxing Culture.” According to the website, he created it “as a way to educate other boxers about the boxing business and to help them improve their skills both inside and outside the ring.”

Has fought a total of 62 rounds as a professional.

DECARLO PEREZ

Age — 31

Record — 19-7-1, 6 KO’s

Height — 5’10”

Weight — 174 pounds

Originally from — Atlantic City

Fights out of — Egg Harbor, NJ