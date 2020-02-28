Anthony Joshua’s Trainer Says Fight With Tyson Fury “Has To Happen”

By: Hans Themistode

There are certain things that everyone in this world needs.

Air, food, water and for boxing fans, a unification contest between unified Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and Lineal as well as WBC titlist Tyson Fury.

The Heavyweight division has been somewhat of a rollercoaster as of late. Unlike previous years where it seemed as though champions such as Wladimir Klitschko, Mike Tyson, Lennox Lewis and others would never lose, we now have a group of champions that seem vulnerable.

Of course those aforementioned champions all suffered defeat in their careers but at one point they seemed unbeatable.

Did anyone ever believe that Mike Tyson, a man that would end a fight in the time frame that you went to the bathroom, would ever lose a fight? Or what about Wladimir Klitschko? He reigned over the division for over a decade. During his title run, there just didn’t seem like anyone out there who could come even close to putting it to an end.

Yet, for this current crop of Heavyweight champions and contenders including Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte, Andy Ruiz Jr, Luis Ortiz and the just beaten Deontay Wilder, they have all shown their flaws.

It makes the division both fun and unpredictable. Still, with so many great fighters the question has quickly become, who will be the last man standing?

Deontay Wilder seemed like the clear choice. After all, he proclaimed that the division would have “one face, one name and that is Deontay Wilder”. The knockout artist seemed to be well on his way to achieving that goal until a one sided beatdown at the hands of Fury moved him away from the mountain top.

Now, only Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua remain.

Not only are both men from the United Kingdom, but they are also outstanding fighters who have gotten rid of everyone else that stood in their way.

Now, with the smoke nearly clear, all that is left is for them to face each other.

Everyone involved wants the fight to materialize, and quickly. Fury has long claimed that Joshua would stand no chance against him, while Joshua has most recently stated that he wants the fight with Fury next.

It would be a dream match if it were to take place next, but it is also unrealistic one. Deontay Wilder has already revealed that he will use his option to invoke an immediate rematch with Fury. Joshua on the other hand, must take care of business against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev.

A win for either man is far from guaranteed, but count Anthony Joshua’s trainer, Rob McCracken, amongst those who believe that it must take place sooner rather than later.

“It has to happen,” said McCracken. ”It will be fantastic when they box each other – and they will do, down the line. The best fighting the best is what the world wants to see and, certainly, they are the two best heavyweights in the world right now.”

“Without a doubt it is fascinating, it is brilliant. We have two heavyweight champions ruling the world – when could you ever say that, in my lifetime? You never could. Big Josh and Tyson have done fantastically well. They are tremendous fighters. What they have achieved is remarkable, in their lives and their sporting careers. It is fantastic for Britain.”

