All the Details — Super Middleweights Nadim Salloum vs. Decarlo Perez

Details on the competitors in the eight-round super middleweight bout between Nadim Salloum and Decarlo Perez, taking place at Sony Hall in New York City on Wednesday night.

If you can’t be there, check it out at the Boxing Insider YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/c/boxinginsider





8 Rounds — Super Middleweights

NADIM SALLOUM

Record — 9-1, 3 KO’s (*claims 11-1)

Height — 6’1″

Weight — 170.2

Age — 29

Originally from — Jounieh, Lebanon

Fights out of — Brooklyn

* Salloum was born and raised in Lebanon, and might be the first professional boxer with that distinction, considering that Mahmoud Charr, who has held the WBA “regular” heavyweight championship, was more or less raised in Germany.

* Currently Salloum lives in Brooklyn, and came to the United States almost solely to pursue his career as a professional boxer. Along the way he sold what he owned and bet it all on himself. His family was originally against this quest, but now they’re firmly in his corner

* Salloum claims a couple of additional bouts in Mexico, which would bring his record to 11-1. Officially, as it stands now, his pro debut took place in Tijuana in November 2017, a first-round knockout of Dario Cervantes. He wasn’t as fortunate in his second bout, as he lost a majority decision to at Afunwa King.

* Since that defeat, he has reeled off seven straight wins. He was extended by Roger Robidoux at the Melrose Ballroom in Queens on March 24th, but came out of it with a six round decision win.

* His last bout was a sixth-round TKO over previously undefeated Jorge Leandro Capozucco at Sony Hall on October 13.

* Salloum is managed by Adam Glenn, son of the legendary trainer (and bar owner) Jimmy Glenn.

* He is known by the nickname The Unpredictable”. And to think of it, he is indeed quite unorthodox in his style.

* One of Salloum’s ambitions is to set up a gym in his native Lebanon someday and help develop the talent that he absolutely insists is there.

DECARLO PEREZ

Record — 19-6-1, 6 KO’s

Height — 5’10”

Weight — 169.4

Age — 31

Originally from — Atlantic City

Fights out of — Egg Harbor, NJ

* Nicknamed “3mendo”

* Perez, who had a troubled chilhood, was brought up by his grandparents. His grandfather originally got him interested in boxing. And he went on to have an extensive amateur career, going 85-15, although he was not necessarily very decorated.

* Turned pro with a four-round decision over Hector Collado in July 2010.

* Perez was no stranger to Philadelphia gyms or Philadelphia rings. He had impressive wins in the City of Brotherly Love against Tyrone Brunson and Jessie Nicklow. He also decisioned Dante Moore, who was previously undefeated.

* Perez made a major breakthrough with a decisive ten-round decision over 23-0 Juan Ubakldo Cabrera in August 2015. That gave him nine wins over a ten-fight period and ultimately led him into a January 2016 bout with Rob Brant.

* The fight with Brant was for the NABA middleweight title. And it was no party for Perez, who had to reduce to 160 pounds for it. In the fourth round, Perez got caught with a right hand that knocked him out and almost sent him completely through the ropes. Brant went on to win the WBA title. Perez went on to lose to Dashon Johnson, a spoiler with a 19-19-4 record.

* In September 2018, Perez won an eight-round decision over Antowyan Aikens in a brutal bout where both men hit the deck. Perez won the New Jersey 168-pound title, but he did not fight again for three years.

* Returned from his hiatus with a TKO-3 over Lauro Alcantar. In his last bout, on March 26, he won a majority decision over Rance Ward.

* Has fought 142 rounds in his career. That’s almost 100 more than Nadim Salloum (46).

* Worked as a pharmacy tech for Atlantic Care Regional Medical Center.