All the Details: Flyweights – Andy Dominguez vs. Ricardo Caraballo

Details on the competitors in the six-round flyweight bout between Andy Dominguez and Ricardo Caraballo, taking place at Sony Hall in New York City on Thursday night.

ANDY DOMINGUEZ (7-0, 5 KO’s) looks very much like a star on the rise, and he’ll seek to continue his ascension as he defends his WBA Fedecentro flyweight title on Thursday night.

Dominguez originally hails from the Mexico City area, but he’s not a city boy, describing himself as a farm kid. He moved to the Bronx at age ten, and says he was picked on by classmates to the extent that it landed him in a number of skirmishes. So his mom took him to a gym at the age of 13, and he’s been active in the sport ever since.

He had 59 amateur bouts, and captured three New York Golden Gloves championships.

His professional debut took place in August of 2020, with a four-round decision over Jonathan Correa Alamo. The only other opponent to go the distance with him was Ivan Vasquez last November.

On March 26th, he knocked out Jeronil Borres with a body shot in the first round. In his next fight, on May 14th, he stopped Edwin Reyes in the fourth round to win the WBA Fedecentro flyweight title, which was vacant at the time.

Currently, Dominguez is ranked 14th in the world as a flyweight by the World Boxing Association.

He works behind a very good jab, and is known to be a good finisher.

Still maintains his Bronx ties, but he trains in Las Vegas.

He has expressed that one of the reasons he’d like to become a world champion is to “have a platform to help and Inspire other people.”

Weight: 110 Pounds

RICARDO CARABALLO (7-1, 2 KO’s) hopes that he can start fighting more often, and a win over Andy Dominguez on Thursday night could trigger that.

Caraballo is a native of Philadelphia who later moved to Riverview, Florida, which is in the Tampa Bay area.

He has a very solid amateur background. Caraballo went to the quarterfinals of the 2006 National Silver Gloves, and then went to the semifinals the next year. He reached the championship round of the 2012 National Golden Gloves and lost to Leroy Davila.

Caraballo, however, actually lost his pro debut on a four-round decision to Angel Carvajal. It would be a year-and-a-half before he fought again, and then five more years before his third fight. A hand injury derailed him along the way, as that’s always troublesome for a professional fighter.

He has gone undefeated since that loss, although there is also a no contest against undefeated Harold Lopez Sanchez in Atlantic City. Caraballo got cut on an accidental head butt, which caused the referee to stop the action. Because it did not go the required four rounds, the no-contest had to be ruled.

Last time out, he scored a four-round decision over Austin Rivas on February 5th.

Caraballo has been the six round distance once, as he registered a decision over Edwin Reyes in Atlanta. Reyes was the fighter Dominguez defeated to win the WBA Fedecentro title.

Caraballo has been as heavy is 118-1/2 pounds, but mostly he’s come in under 112.

Weight: 109.2 Pounds

