What’s Next for Canelo Alvarez?

By: Hans Themistode

It wasn’t easy, but Canelo Alvarez (53-1-2, 36 KOs) is officially a four weight world champion. He accomplished this feat with an 11th round knockout victory over former WBO Light Heavyweight titlist Sergey Kovalev (34-4-1, 29 KOs) at the MGM Grand Arena, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Alvarez worked hard for his newly minted title. The long reach of Kovalev was on display for much of the contest. But like seemingly always, Alvarez adjusted to what his opponent was doing and pulled out the victory.

This now makes Canelo a champion in three separate weight classes. The options he possesses for his next fight are never ending.

Just who exactly should he step into the ring with next? We’ll give you some of his best choices below.

Artur Beterbiev

Who thought that a contest between these two would be possible? If you raised your hand, then you obviously haven’t been paying attention.

Canelo is always willing to fight anyone. His introduction into the Light Heavyweight division was a difficult one, but it was a task that many thought he would successfully complete. No matter what division Canelo campaigns in, he always wants to fight the best. That distinction would seem to belong to Beterbiev after successfully unifying titles in his last bout.

This is a no brainer for Canelo. Beterbiev is the new boogieman of the division. This would be a mega fight that everyone would appreciate.

Jermall Charlo

Although technically Charlo now resides two divisions below Alvarez, there is reason to believe that the new Light Heavyweight champion will come back down to his more natural weight class of 160. Waiting for him will be several worthy opponents, but none more than the WBC belt holder Jermall Charlo. There aren’t many fighters in the world who has a legitimate chance of defeating Canelo, Charlo is amongst those few.

This fight hinges on Canelo coming back down in weight, but if he does, Charlo deserves a shot.

Callum Smith

If you don’t remember, let me remind you. Canelo currently holds the WBA Super Middleweight “Regular” title after he destroyed former champion Rocky Fielding in 2018. Smith is widely regarded as the best fighter in the division and one of the best in the world as well. He is currently scheduled to defend his WBA “Super” title against John Ryder on the 23rd of November. Provided he gets through that matchup, he should continue his aggressive pursuit of Canelo. Not only would he carry into the ring both a height and reach advantage, but his power seemingly dwarfs that of Canelo as well.

That sounds familiar doesn’t it? Canelo is fresh off his stoppage win over the much bigger Sergey Kovalev and has been fighting much bigger men for the majority of his career.

With Canelo able to fight in so many different divisions, it makes this contest difficult to predict if it will actually come to fruition. However, if Canelo decides to take another fight in the Super Middleweight division, then Callum Smith should get the first crack.