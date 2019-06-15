Tyson Fury’s Test

By: Hans Themistode

Life is filled with tests isn’t it? You never know exactly when they are going to come, but you know they are heading your way. The biggest names amongst boxings Heavyweight division are being bombarded with a slew of tests.

WBC Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (40-0-1, 40 KOs) was given the first exam. It came in the shape of number one contender Dominic Breazeale (20-1, 18 KOs). With the bad blood these two shared there was no doubt that this would be a difficult assignment for Wilder. Think again. The WBC champion aced his exam with an impressive first round knockout. It was a jaw dropping performance for Tuscaloosa native.

On June 1st, it was unified Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua’s (22-1, 21 KOs) turn to deal with his own exam. His seemed like an easy one. The once beaten Andy Ruiz (33-1, 22 KOs) was a tough and rugged competitor, but not someone who was given much of a chance at pulling off the upset. It was a matter of how Joshua would win, as opposed to if he would win. With his Heavyweight rival Deontay Wilder putting on such an impressive performance, Joshua needed to follow that up with his own dominant showing.

To the surprise of many, Joshua failed his test. Ruiz did not simply win, but he flat out dismantled the now former unified champion. Joshua would hit the deck a total of four times before succumbing to his adversary in the seventh round.

Two tests down, and one to go. Last but certainly not least, is Lineal Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (27-0-1, 19 KOs). On Saturday night June 15th, he will have his exam placed in front of him. Tom Schwarz (24-0, 16 KOs) will look to create his own monumental upset in Las Vegas, Nevada.

There is an incredible amount of pressure on the shoulders of Fury coming into this contest. On paper, this is a contest that Fury should win with ease. However, as boxing has shown as time and time again, nothing happens quite how it should.

Deontay Wilder asserted his dominance when faced with his own test, while Anthony Joshua failed his miserably.

The world will have its eyes set upon Tyson Fury and Tom Schwarz. This final exam will bring us one step closer too revealing who truly is the king of the Heavyweight division.