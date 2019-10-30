Mayweather or Kovalev? Which is The Tougher Fight For Canelo Alvarez?

By: Hans Themistode

Canelo Alvarez (55-1-2, 35 KOs) has never been known as the type of fighter to duck anyone. He’s only 29 years old but his career has spanned 14 years, nearly half his age.

Too many fighters are criticized, and rightly so, for opting to fight lower opposition. Canelo has never had that issue as he has fought just about everyone.

Photo Credit: Golden Boy Promotions Twitter Account

Fighters have a tendency of avoiding the best competition. Let’s not cast aspersions on everyone. There are several fighters who not only ask for big fights, but they do there best to make it happen. But make no mistake about it, there are numerous boxers who would like to get an easy payday and face an easy opponent.

Canelo Alvarez however, is a fighter who has always looked to face the best out there.

At the age of 22, facing the likes of future hall of famer Shane Mosley, although past his prime, is never an easy thing to do. Yet, Canelo made it look easy when they matched up. Fights against Austin Trout, Erislandy Lara, Miguel Cotto, Amir Khan, Daniel Jacobs and two matchups against Gennadiy Golovkin has made his resume ridiculous at this point.

Canelo has defeated all of those aforementioned fighters. With hall of famer after hall of famer littered across his resume, Canelo has always rose to the occasion. Well, almost. There is one fighter who simply outclassed him when they met in the ring.

Floyd Mayweather.

The now retired all time great boxer absolutely schooled Canelo, but to be fair to the Mexican born super star, Mayweather has beaten everyone that has come across his path.

To the credit of Canelo, he has grown into an even better fighter since that loss to Mayweather.

At this point, to name Mayweather the best fighter he has fought in his entire career is obvious. But is Canelo’s November 2nd, opponent Sergey Kovalev, actually the best fighter he will have ever stepped into the ring against?

On the outside looking in, this question would seem like an easy one wouldn’t it? Mayweather is a talent like no other. His boxing ability is second to none. Canelo just couldn’t do anything against him. With that being said however, he did have certain advantages coming into that contest. He was close to 15 years younger than Mayweather and he was also the much bigger man.

For as well as Mayweather boxed, Canelo was in no serious trouble of being knocked out during that contest.

In the case of Kovalev, the WBO Light Heavyweight champion can end the night with one single punch. Kovalev has grown accustomed to knocking out much bigger men. He is also used to taking huge shots from them as well.

At one point he wasn’t just considered the best fighter in the Light Heavyweight division, but he was also a common staple amongst every pound for pound lists. Losses to Andre Ward (twice) and Eleider Alvarez has certainly knocked out off plenty of the shine off Kovalev but if you think he isn’t a dangerous fighter anymore than you are sadly mistaken.

Don’t be confused by Kovalev’s boxing ability either, he is one of the best in that department. Let’s not forget that Kovalev was boxing on par, if not better, than another all time great fighter when they met in back to back contest in Andre Ward.

Everything seems to be clear. Kovalev is a great fighter, but is he the best fighter Canelo has ever faced?

No, although he might be the most dangerous, he isn’t the best. That distinction still belongs to Floyd Mayweather.