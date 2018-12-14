Keys to Victory for Canelo and Fielding

By: Daniel Smith

In what is anticipated to be a rapid-paced, dynamite clash at Madison Square Garden, streaming live on DAZN, this Saturday night, Canelo Alvarez heeds the rapacious title pangs while licking his lips at the succulent prospect of brutally dismantling Rocky Fielding for the WBA super middleweight crown to become a three weight-class world champion.

Alvarez will certainly be fighting within the parameters of Fielding’s 160-169lbs weight domain. However, while the physical fundamentals of this bout are noticeably tilted in the scouser’s favour, it’ll be the exquisite and elite boxing calibre of Saul “Cinnamon” Alvarez that prevails.

Rocky Fielding

Michael “Rocky” Fielding is a tough kid whose hard, creasing body shots generate enough thud to blast the wind out of any fighters’ sails within the super middleweight division. The 6ft 1″ Liverpudlian is a massive underdog entering into this boxing chapter of his career. However, with a thrilling enticement, confidence, firmly planted level of self-belief and a relished enthrallment that revs him up for Saturday’s bout, Fielding’s game-plan will effectively unfold or be stifled from one or two manners.

First, he may utilize his exceptionally long-spearing reach, to stab and jab at Canelo, frustrating the Mexican while maintaining the distance throughout the fight, grabbing the points win. Alternatively, he may take the bull by the horns and immerse into a vicious scrap – it’s no secret Rocky likes a swift start and can prefer to switch a marathon into a 100-meter sprint. So, we may just be treated to an all-out war and toe-to-toe trade, where granite chins and big balls emerge victoriously.

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez

In an adrenaline-jacked fusion of blistering hand speed, greasy-rhythmical manoeuvring and an attacking ferocity that’s set to a hair trigger, it’s highly likely we’ll see a ten-pounds heavier and ripped-rampart version of the WBA and WBC middleweight champion.

With a shortly clipped head of hair, broad frame, thick pitbull neck and a back that presents like a hillock of muscle, Alvarez will be chomping at the bit to unleash relentless brutal pugilistic-menace that machine-guns a range of powerful combinations, ultimately avalanching his opponent to the canvas in a bloodied, bruised-up and crumpled heap.

Despite the extra muscle-weight, Alvarez will still maintain speed and agility, while out-boxing, out-powering and out-punching Fielding throughout the fight. His slippery head and body movement, neat graceful footwork and ability counter with such devastation will exhibit his world-class boxing prowess, ferocious momentum and knock-out execution.

Thereafter, we’ll probably see the Cinnamon haired, powerhouse Mexican drop back down to middleweight and dish-out a forcible and compelling win over GGG in a third encounter, sometime in 2019.

But like always, this is boxing and anything can arise. We all love the tale of an underdog and how the odds, opinions and views for victory were defied and written off. Or how controversy with judges and referees decisions (although sometimes seemingly harsh, inadequate or wrong) can upset the fold and change the course of fighters path. Either way, this is part and parcel of the sport and it’s what ignites and intrigues our interest, keeps us reading, watching discussing, debating and entertained by boxing.

Rocky vs. Canelo – Live from Maidson Square Garden, Saturday, December 15. A cracking night of boxing should be on the cards.