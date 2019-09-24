Canelo Barks at the Idea of Facing GGG Again

By: Hans Themistode

Former unified Middleweight Gennady Golovkin (39-1-1, 35 KOs) and three division champion Canelo Alvarez (52-1-2, 35 KOs) are two of the very best fighters in the world today. It wouldn’t be a stretch to place them amongst the best fighters in the entire history of boxing. These two have faced each other twice. Once in 2017 where Golovkin unjustly settled for a draw. Golovkin looked like the much better fighter throughout the night. That’s not to say that Canelo didn’t have his moments because he did, but Golovkin controlled the fight for long stretches.

Their 2018 rematch was another classic. This time around Canelo fought a much more complete fight. The result ended in Golovkin losing all of his middleweight titles and receiving his first career loss.

Both contest had just about everything that a fan could want. Back and forth action, tons of punches and plenty of drama in between. Although they have shared the ring twice already, many have anticipated that they will once again step into the ring against one another at least one more time. 2019 was thought to be that year. Instead, Golovkin has spent the first half of the year facing Steve Rolls and will soon be standing across the ring from Sergey Derevyanchenko. Canelo on the other hand has already defeated former two time Middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs and he is slated to move up two divisions to take on WBO Light Heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev.

Hopes of these two great fighters battling one more time was restored as Canelo’s promoter, Oscar De La Hoya revealed that Golovkin will certainly be in line to take on Canelo in 2020.

“You will absolutely see Canelo and GGG fight next year,” said De La Hoya.

With two great fights under their belt, there is no doubt that third will be just as scintillating.

There is only one issue with their supposed third fight. Canelo isn’t interested. It isn’t that he is scared, he just feels that the Golovkin chapter in his career is over.

“For me, yes, we are finished,” said Canelo. “Golovkin doesn’t “represent a challenge that I haven’t had.”

It’s an interesting stance by Canelo. Sure these two have faced each other twice before but both fights could have gone either way. With technically one win to go along with one draw as the results in both contest, Canelo believes that he has done more than enough to put an end to their rivalry. In fact, Canelo believes that he has won both contest. This just isn’t true. From the opinion of the fans it seems more likely that they would side with Golovkin in terms of who they believe won both contest.

Still, there seems to be bad blood and a lack of respect coming from both sides. Most notably from Canelo. Hopefully both fighters can end their back and forth battle through the media and settle the score once and for all.