ESPN+ Boxing Results: Troy Williamson Picks Up Questionable Decision Against Harry Scarff

With much of the fight fought on his terms, Harry Scarff (8-2, 1 KO) found himself on the losing end of a questionable decision tonight against Troy Williamson (15-0-1, 11 KOs).

Scarff landed numerous shots upstairs and to the body but was left on the losing end according to the three judges scoring the bout.