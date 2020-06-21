ESPN Boxing Results: Sergio Sanchez Scores The Spectacular Knockout Over Gustavo Pino

Sergio Sanchez (15-1, 9 KOs) had the edge in power tonight over Gustavo Pino (8-3, 5 KOs) and he displayed it from the opening bell. After a fairly competitive first half of the opening round, Sanchez landed a perfect right hand to send his man down to the canvas. Pino struggled to his feet but continued to fight with no issues.

With a back and forth contest developing, Sanchez decided that it was time to go home early as he landed a left hand right on the button to send his man down and out to end the contest.