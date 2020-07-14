ESPN Boxing Results: Ruben Cervera Defeats Clay Burns

For the second time in three weeks, Clay Burns (9-9-2, 4 KOs) found himself on the wrong end of a unanimous decision at the hands of the judges.

Ruben Cervera on the other hand, made it two wins in a row after losing his previous two. It was simply an easy nights work for Cervera as he landed a quick knockdown in the first round. From there he outworked his man over the course of six rounds and pulled in the 12th victory of his career.