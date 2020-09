ESPN+ Boxing Results: Robeisy Ramirez Cruises To Unanimous Decision Victory Over Felix Caraballo

Robeisy Ramirez (5-1, 3 KOs) continues to put the shocking loss in his pro debut behind him. The Cuban native made it look easy as he trampled all over Felix Caraballo (13-3-2, 9 KOs).

If you managed to tune in to the first round, then that was all you needed to see. Each and every round was virtually the same as Ramirez cruised all night long.