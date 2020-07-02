ESPN Boxing Results: Robeisy Ramirez Avenges First Defeat Against Adan Gonzalez

It was shocking to see two time Olympic gold medal winner Robeisy Ramirez (4-1, 3 KOs) suffer defeat in his pro debut at the hands of Adan Gonzalez (5-3-2, 2 KOs).

Ramirez was dropped in the first round and outworked over the course of the contest. Tonight however, it was an entirely different story.

The two time gold medal winner completely outclassed Gonzalez in their rematch at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. When the final bell rang, Ramirez got exactly what he was looking for as all three judges scored it 60-54 in his favor.