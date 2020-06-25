ESPN Boxing Results: Reymond Yanong Takes Home The Split Decision Victory Over Clay Burns

Reymond Yanong (11-5-1, 9 KOs) got back into the win column as he sent Clay Burns (9-8-2 4 KOs) home with a loss. Things started out without any sort of feel out process. It was Burns who seemed to get the better of the action during the first half of the fight. But it was the second half in which Yanong dominated.

His nonstop pressure backed his man up with nowhere to go. From there, it was heavy leather that was hurled in the direction of Burns. Some how though, he managed to survive to the final bell, but the judges were not kind to him as he lost a split decision. The scorecards read 58-56 for Burns, but was quickly overruled by the remaining two judges who scored it 59-55 and 58-56 for Yanong.