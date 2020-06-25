ESPN Boxing Results: Orlando Gonzalez-Ruiz Stays Perfect Against Luis Porozo

Orlando Gonzalez-Ruiz (15-0, 10 KOs) may have walked out of the ring at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada a winner when he took on Luis Porozo (15-3, 8 KOs), but there is a bettor who truly won tonight.

An unnamed man threw down a cool $192,000 on Gonzalez-Ruiz to win. His reward was $14,000 and he is happily cashing his betting ticket as his man won on the night.

It didn’t take long for Gonzalez-Ruiz to get things going. A second round knockdown placed him in the drivers seat early on. Porozo rose to his feet and carried on but was simply outclassed over the course of 8 rounds.

The judges scoring the contest had it 76-73 and 77-73 twice in favor of Gonzalez-Ruiz.