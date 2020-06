ESPN Boxing Results: Omar Aguilar Stops Dante Jardon in The First Round

Before you could get comfortable in your seat, the fight between Omar Aguilar (18-0, 17 KOs) and Dante Jardon (32-7, 23 KOs) was over.

The end came the moment Aguilar let his hands go. He stunned his man as he backed into a corner. Before the punishment could continue though, the referee stepped in to call an end to the contest.