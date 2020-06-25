ESPN Boxing Results: Kingsley Ibeh Stops Waldo Cortes Acosta in the 4th

Kingsley Ibeh (4-1, 4 KOs) made it an easy night for the judges at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Waldo Cortes Acosta (5-3, 2 KOs) took home the first meeting between the two via split decision in October of 2019, but tonight was another story entirely.

Ibeh came out strong to start off the night. He had little regard for defense as it was bombs away. Acosta, not wanting to be outdone, did the same. However, it turned out to be a bad idea for Acosta as Ibeh caught his man in the 4th round with an uppercut. Acosta hit the ground and was subsequently counted out.