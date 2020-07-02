ESPN Boxing Results: Kingsley Ibeh Hands Patrick Mailata First Defeat

For the second time in one week, Kingsley Ibeh (5-1, 4 KOs) found himself on the winning side of a heavyweight contest. His latest victim, came in the form of Patrick Mailata (4-1, 2 KOs) at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

To start off their contest, both men threw heavy shots and landed as well. As things continued though, they became sloppier and sloppier as they became gassed.

At the end of six grueling rounds, Ibeh was elated when the judges sided with him in his contest against Mailata.