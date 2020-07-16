ESPN Boxing Results: Kenny Davis Jr Out Slugs Eduardo Sanchez

Kicking off a night of boxing was Jr lightweight prospects Kenny Davis Jr (3-2, 0 KOs) and Eduardo Sanchez (2-3, 0 KOs).

There was absolutely no feel out round between either man as they met in the center of the ring and banged it out. Sanchez was out working his man early on until the third round changed everything. With only a few seconds remaining, Davis Jr floored his man. Sanchez struggled to his feet but managed to continue the contest.

From there, it was bombs away as both men let their hands go. At the end of four rounds, the judges were in agreement as they scored the contest in the favor of Davis Jr.