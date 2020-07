ESPN Boxing Results: Jared Anderson Scores Another Knockout Win

It didn’t take long for heavyweight prospect Jared Anderson (5-0, 5 KOs) to take out Hector Perez (7-3, 3 KOs). Their contest at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada was over with roughly one minute.

With one strong right hand, Perez hit the deck and contest was over as the referee counted him out.