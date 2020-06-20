ESPN Boxing Results: Ivan Armando Garcia Carrillo Wins Close Fight Against Roberto Palomares

It was a much tougher night at the office then expected for Ivan Armando Garcia Carrillo (6-0, 3 KOs). Roberto Palomares (5-5-1, 1 KO) came into this contest off the back of two wins in the row but just didn’t do enough to make it three.

Both men seemed to be mirror images of one another. They came in close and traded huge shots, but it was Carrillo who did just enough to come away with the unanimous decision victory.