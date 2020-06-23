ESPN Boxing Results: Helaman Olguin Hands Adam Stewart His First Defeat

Helaman Olguin (8-3, 3 KOs) upset the applecart with a unanimous decision victory over the previously undefeated Adam Stewart (8-1-1, 5 KOs).

Things started off a bit sketchy for Stewart as a clash of heads opened up a cut under his right eye. His corner was able to get the gash under control but he never looked quite comfortable during the contest. He was tentative and refused to let his hands go. In the end, his reluctant style cost him his undefeated record as Olguin won a close majority decision.

One judge scoring the contest had it 57-57 but was quickly overruled by the remaining two scorers who had it 58-56 in favor of Olguin.