ESPN Boxing Results: Hector Perez Wins Lackluster Affair Against Juan Torres

Hector Perez (7-2, 3 KOs) and Juan Torres (5-3-1, 2 KOs) fought at a snails pace at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Neither man seemed interested in pushing the pace or ending the night early.

The pace was so slow in fact, that commentator and former world champion Tim Bradley constantly complained of the lack of action.

After six rounds though, the final bell rang which left a big smile on the face of Bradley. The three judges scoring the contest had it 59-55 twice and 60-54 in favor of Perez.