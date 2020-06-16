ESPN Boxing Results: Giovani Santillan Squeaks by Antonio DeMarco

Who said you can’t teach an old dog new tricks? Former world champion Antonio Demarco (33-9-1, 24 KOs) gave Giovani Santillan (26-0, 15 KOs) the toughest fight of his career over at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Santillan started off strong, landing shots to the body and head. But no matter what he throw at the direction of DeMarco, the former champion simply kept coming forward. At the end of ten hard fought rounds, Santillan did just enough to sneak out of the building with a majority decision victory. The final scores were 95-95, while the two remaining judges scored it 96-94 in favor of Santillan.