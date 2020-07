ESPN Boxing Results: Gabriel Muratalla Makes it Look Easy Against Sergio Lopez

For the first time in the career of Gabriel Muratalla, he went to the judges scorecards. Sergio Lopez extended his man more than usual, but the results were still the same as Muratalla cruised to a unanimous decision victory.

The school teacher by day and fighter by night outclassed his opponent over the course of 12 rounds as all three judges handed Muratalla the unanimous decision victory.