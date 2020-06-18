ESPN Boxing Results: Frevian Gonzalez Wins Close Fight Against Jose Martinez

Frevian Gonzalez (3-0, 1 KO) took advantage of his upgraded co main event slot tonight as he outpointed the game Jose Martinez (2-1, KO). Both men may have came into this contest as undefeated fighters but it was Gonzalez who looked like the seasoned fighter in the there.

He continually beat his man to the punch over the course of four rounds. All judges viewing the contest from ringside were in agreement with what they saw on the night as they had it 39-37 twice and 40-36 to hand Gonzalez his third straight win.