ESPN Boxing Results: Elvis Rodriguez Stops Dennis Okoth

Unsurprisingly, Elvis Rodriguez (8-0-1, 8 KOs) scored another knockout victory. This time, his explosive talents were used on journeymen Dennis Okoth (4-4-1, 2 KOs).

Okoth was quickly overwhelmed and found himself staring up at the ceiling lights as a straight left hand sent him down and out in the second round.