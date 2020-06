ESPN Boxing Results: Edwin Palomares Stops Carlos Ornelas With a Body Shot

It was two knockdowns that was the major difference tonight between Edwin Palomares (13-3-1, 4 KOs) vs Carlos Ornelas (25-2, 14 KOs). The end came in the fifth round when Palomares scored a debilitating shot to the mid section. Ornelas crumpled to the ground as if to say he had enough.

He did show that he has no quit in him as he got back to his feet but his corner seen enough and ended the contest.