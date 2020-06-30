ESPN Boxing Results: Donte Stubbs Loses Perfect Record Against Isiah Jones

Donte Stubbs (6-1, 2 KOs) had a difficult night at the office against Isiah Jones (9-2, 3 KOs). The two kicked off Top Rank on ESPN tonight.

Jones started off fast during the contest. His jab landed with consistency and constantly pushed his man. But as the matchup continued, the forward pressure of Stubbs began to wear on him. Stubbs fought off his back for the second half of the contest but he proved that he was just as comfortable doing just that.

Stubbs simply could not get his offense going and his undefeated record paid the price. The final scorecards for the contest read 57-57, 58-56, 59-55 all in favor of Jones.