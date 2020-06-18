ESPN Boxing Results: David Kaminsky Fails Tough Test of Clay Collard

David Kaminsky (6-1, 3 KOs) became the third straight undefeated fighter that Clay Collard gave their first professional loss too. It was the first time that Kaminsky appeared on television and it was supposed to be his moment to shine. But Collard did not intend on becoming simply another victim.

The rugged contender pushed the pace from the onset and kept that pace going all night long. At the end of six rounds, Kaminsky’s face told the story of the fight as he was completely beat up.

The judges scoring the contest were all in disagreement as one scorecard had it 58-56 for Kaminsky. However, the remaining two however gave the right man the win to the tune of 58-56 for Kaminsky.