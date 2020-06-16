ESPN Boxing Results: Bob Mominov Easily Defeats Cameron Krael

Bobirzhan Mominov (11-0, 8 KOs) made it a perfect 3-0 for undefeated fighters fighting tonight at the MGM Grand Conference Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mominov pounded Cameron Krael (17-16-3, 4 KOs) for six rounds in the co main event tonight.

Krael put up very little resistance as he was relegated to becoming a punching bag for most of the night. All three judges saw the same man winning in Mominov as they scored it 57-56 and 58-55 twice.