ESPN Boxing Results: Alan Picasso Earns Decision Win Against Florentino Hernandez

Alan Picasso (14-1, 5 KOs) handed Florentino Hernandez (14-6-2, 9 KOs) his second straight defeat at the MGM Grand Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Picasso came out as the aggressor to start the night and his opponent had a difficult time keeping up the pace. Both men had their moments but Picasso was simply the better man as the judges scored it in his favor.

In a weird twist, instead of using the normal three judges to score the event, boxing has decided to extend it’s judging to six in a. temporary move. The final scorecards read 78-74, 79-73, 79-74 and 80-72 for the remaining judges in favor of Picasso.