ESPN Boxing Results: Adam Lopez Grinds Out Tough Decision Win Against Luis Coria

Posted on 06/11/2020

It was all action, all the time in the opener of tonight’s Top Rank card headlined by Jessie Magdaleno and Yenifel Vicente. 

Featherweight contender Adam Lopez (14-2, 6 KOs) moved back into the winners circle with a victory over Luis Coria (12-3, 7 KOs). But it wasn’t easy for him to do so. Coria came into the contest swinging from the opening bell. It didn’t take Lopez long to realize that he had a dog fight on his hands and met fire with fire. He quickly adapted and pushed his man back. Much of the contest played out in a phone booth with both men having their moments. 

In the end, Lopez did just enough to leave out the back door with a majority decision victory. The judges scoring the contest gave in their scorecards which read 95-95 while the remaining two judges had it 96-94 in favor of Lopez. 

