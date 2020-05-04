Yordenis Ugas Calls Out Terence Crawford: “I Won in The Amateurs”

By: Hans Themistode

Not too many people can boast of picking up a win against Terence Crawford in the ring. As a pro, he’s beaten all 36 of his opponents. But in the amateurs, he’s had a few slip ups. Crawfords record in the non paid ranks stood at 58-12, and by the time 2008 rolled around, he was the highest ranked Lightweight in the United States.

Crawford picked up wins against future world champions in Danny Garcia and Mikey Garcia, but amongst his 12 defeats was to current Welterweight contender Yordenis Ugas.

After a decade plus since their last meeting, plenty has changed. But Ugas believes that the scoreboard will look the same regardless.

“I think I can win that fight,” said Ugas on Instagram Live. “We already fought in the amateurs, and I won 26-10. I think he’s a great fighter, and one of the best in the division. But so am I, and it would be a great fight together. I’ll be ready when boxing is back.”

With the boxing schedule on a hiatus due to COVID-19, the thought of having a tuneup fight before jumping into a high stakes matchup hasn’t even crossed the mind of Ugas. In fact, Crawford isn’t the only big name that he currently has an eye on.

“I would like to fight the WBA champion [Manny Pacquiao]. I think I did everything to become a world champion, and I think I won the fight. Let’s see if Spence takes the challenge.”

The world championship belt in which Ugas is referring to is his 2019 WBC title fight against then champion Shawn Porter. Ugas came up just short in that contest, losing via split decision. Since then, he stopped Mike Dallas Jr. earlier this year. He also made it look easy in handing the previously undefeated Omar Figueroa Jr., a one sided loss.

If Ugas can hold onto his number one position within the WBA, he could find himself matched up with Manny Pacquiao the moment this pandemic comes to an end.