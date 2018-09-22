Wilder and Fury Take to Social Media to Announce Fight

Former heavyweight champion of the world, Tyson Fury has signed his contract to face WBC champion Deontay Wilder.

Fury took to Instagram and posted, “Shit just got serious. I’ve just signed my end of the deal for the Wilder fight, signed, sealed and delivered. It’s up to them now.



Photo Credit: Deontay Wilder Twitter Account

“Deontay Wilder, you’re going to get it mate. You’re in big trouble. I’ve never met a man I couldn’t beat in the boxing ring or in the street.

“I know you’ve got a big punch, a big mouth. I know you want to win but you don’t want it like I do.

“I will out heart you. I will force my will upon you until you quit. That chin is going nowhere. I’ll absorb all the power and then I’ll detonate. Good night.”

Wilder confirmed thus morning he has signed and promoter Frank Warren has also confirmed a promotional tour will start on 1st October, starting in London, with stops in New York and Los Angeles.

Wilder said on his Twitter account, “I can’t wait.

“It is going to be an exciting fight, an explosive fight, and one for the legacy. Definitely one for my legacy.

“You’ve got the WBC heavyweight champion of the world versus the lineal champion. It is going to be a pleasure.

“The two best heavyweights, competing against each other, the best fighting the best, and giving the people what they want. This is what we’re doing.”

Wilder became WBC champion in 2015, both fighters are unbeaten however it could be a big ask for Fury to jump into this level after a long lay off.

Fury, former WBA, WBO and IBF champion, fought in Belfast with an unanimous decision over Francesco Pianeta in only his second fight since returning from over two years out.

Lance Pugmire from the LA Times has reported that the Staples Center in LA could be the venue, with a dream undercard including Leo Santa Cruz v Gary Russell Jr in a featherweight unification bout and an Abner Mares v Gervonta Davis title fight.