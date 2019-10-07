What’s Next For GGG?

By: Hans Themistode

Following a brutal knockout win earlier in June, it wasn’t exactly the kind of performance that many were expecting from Gennadiy Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 KOs) the second time around. In front of a jam packed crowd in Madison Square Garden, in New York, Golovkin took on former title challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-2, 10 KOs).

This contest was supposed to be a statement to his long time rival Canelo Alvarez.



Photo Credit: Matchroom Boxing Twitter Account

His message? Fight me next.

In order for the fans to demand a third fight between the two, the former unified champion needed to win in devastating fashion.

He didn’t.

Golovkin managed to win a close unanimous decision against Derevyanchenko to win back his IBF world Middleweight title but their were many who believed he didn’t deserve the nod from the judges. It’s becoming clear that at age 37 he is slowing down.

Who should he take on next? Keep reading to find out.

Sergiy Derevyanchenko

Sergiy Derevyanchenko left everything in the ring this past Saturday night. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough. At least according to the judges. Many of the fans in the arena felt that he did more than enough to warrant a decision win over the long time champion. He forced Golovkin to fight at a much faster pace than normal. He also did a great job of picking himself up off the deck and fought to the bitter end.

Golovkin has been adamant about getting a rematch with Canelo following two of their matches. However it wouldn’t seem right if Golovkin bypassed Derevyanchenko. The first fight was a classic. Give the fans what they want and allow them to fight each other one more time.

Canelo Alvarez

With two great fights already in the books between the two, fans would love to see a third. Golovkin might not be what he once was but he is still formidable against anyone. Both Golovkin and Alvarez have been linked to each other for several years now. It’s time that they put an end to their rivalry and face each other one more final time.

Demetrius Andrade

The WBO Middleweight champion is still in search of a big fight. Andrade is currently in negations with his mandatory challenger Steven Butler. That isn’t the fight that he wants or deserves. As it currently stands he possesses an undefeated record and an energetic personality to match. He has been calling for a shot at Golovkin for quite sometime. Give it to him.

Too long has he been waiting for his big moment. With both men possessing a world title, now would be a perfect time for a unification matchup.