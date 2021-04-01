Trainer Robert Garcia Believes Manny Pacquiao Is “The Best Ever” If He Defeats Terence Crawford

By: Hans Themistode

The best fighter in boxing history is a subjective topic. No matter what a particular fighter accomplishes, there is no data or evidence that will indicate to the rest of the world that said fighter is the best in the history of boxing.

Even with Floyd Mayweather sporting a TBE (The Best Ever) fitted cap as he struts around with a perfect record of 50-0, the notion that he is in fact the greatest fighter of all-time, will constantly receive pushback no matter how glamours his accomplishments have been.

Yet, in the mind of trainer Robert Garcia, the question of who is the best fighter in the history of the sport could receive a definitive answer.

Over the past few days, former eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao is rumored to be deep in negotiations to take on WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs). If those rumors prove to be true and Pacquiao not only steps into the ring but also pulls off the victory, Garcia believes Pacquiao has stamped his name in permanent marker as the best to ever do it.

“I think that just tells you that Pacquiao is going to be probably the best in boxing history by doing sh*t like that,” said Garcia during an interview with ESNews. “He doesn’t need to but that’s why he’s going to be the best f*cking fighter ever. Even if he loses, he challenged himself at 43 to go fight against the best welterweight in the world? Nobody else does sh*t like that. There are people in their prime that don’t want that fight. Imagine if Pacquiao wins? He’s the best ever. He’s a bad mother f*cker.”

Recently, a target date of June 5th in Dubai has floated around as a real possibility for their showdown to take place. Crawford, 33, was last seen in the ring in November of 2020 dismantling former titlist Kell Brook via fourth-round knockout. As for Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs), he’s sat idly on the sidelines since his split decision win over Keith Thurman in July of 2019.

While Thurman may have been a decade younger, that didn’t stop Pacquiao from dropping his man before squeaking out the win.

With all signs pointing to the pair actually facing off in the ring, Garcia appeared dumbstruck by the entire ordeal. With so many other viable, and innocuous options on the table, the long time trainer is simply amazed that Pacquiao appears to be headed towards a showdown with the consensus best fighter in the world at this stage in his career.

“There are so many other fights. They were talking about him fighting McGregor, even Mikey but what does he do? He fights the best f*cking welterweight in the world at 43.”