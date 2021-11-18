Listen Now:  
Tim Bradley: “Spence Is A Great Fighter But He’s Breaking Down, He Want No Parts Of Crawford”

Posted on 11/18/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Tim Bradley was always skeptical that a showdown between WBO welterweight titlist Terence Crawford and unified champion Errol Spence Jr. would be made.

For years now, both men have wiped out the competition and have staked their claims as the best fighter in the division. Although many, including Bradley, would love to see how a matchup between them would shake out, fans and pundits have been forced to wait.

More than anything, the business of boxing has been used as a primary reason why their contest has yet to take place. With Crawford currently signed with Top Rank and Spence Jr. affiliated with Premier Boxing Champions (PBC), neither side has been able to resolve their issues and make the fight happen. But, with Crawford set to take on his first PBC welterweight this upcoming weekend in Shawn Porter, Bradley is solely pointing the finger in the direction of Spence Jr. as to why their contest hasn’t become a reality.

“If Errol really wanted this fight, he could’ve made it happen,” said Bradley to a group of reporters. “Look at what Porter is doing. Him and Spence should have happened four years ago.”

This Saturday night, at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, Crawford will attempt to defend his WBO crown for the fifth time since 2018. While many believe the rough and rugged Porter will give Crawford all he can handle, Bradley is firmly expecting the pound-for-pound star to emerge victoriously.

Even if Bradley’s prediction rings true, he still isn’t convinced that Spence Jr. will be willing to enter the ring against him.

Since stripping Porter of his WBC title in September of 2019 to become a unified titlist, Spence Jr. nearly saw not only his boxing career but his life, flash before his eyes. One month following his hard-earned victory, Spence Jr. totaled his sports vehicle in a horrific one-car wreck. Though he wouldn’t sustain any serious injuries, the welterweight star was forced out of action for well over a year.

Regardless of the time he spent rehabbing his wounds, the Dallas native proved that he was just fine. In his first and only trip to the ring since the crash, the 31-year-old easily outpointed former two-division titlist, Danny Garcia in December of 2020.

Following the lopsided win, Spence Jr. was set to take on future first-ballot Hall of Famer, Manny Pacquiao. Although he seemed eager to share the ring with the former eight-division world champion, Spence Jr. was incensed when he discovered that he would be forced to withdraw due to a torn/detached retina.

Considering the seriousness of his crash, paired with his most recent injury, and Bradley simply isn’t convinced that Spence Jr. will take on Crawford anytime soon.

“No, he’s breaking down,” said Bradley when asked if he believes Spence Jr. is the same fighter. “Spence is a great fighter, don’t get me wrong. He’s a fantastic fighter, he’s fantastic at what he does. He’s gutsy and it’s hard to say that he’s scared of Crawford but to me, he don’t want no parts of Crawford, not right now.”

