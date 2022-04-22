Tim Bradley Gives His Prediction On Crawford Vs. Spence: “I’m Going Terence Crawford By Knockout, 11th Round”

By: Hans Themistode

Errol Spence Jr. looked sensational, splendid, superb, excellent, flawless, and every other superlative word you can think of as he went on to stop the normally durable Yordenis Ugas this past weekend on April 16th.

A crowd of nearly 40,000 stood on its feet and roared in approval as their hometown kid forced a ringside physician to call a halt to their welterweight unification bout. But, despite Spence Jr. capturing his third world title and regardless of how breathtaking his performance was, with a seemingly looming showdown against Terence Crawford on the horizon, the division’s WBO titleholder, Tim Bradley believes Spence Jr. doesn’t have enough tricks up his sleeve to deal with the pound-for-pound star.

“I’m going Terence Crawford by knockout, 11th round,” said Bradley to Fight Hub TV. “I just think that he has more to him. Switch southpaw, right-handed, can punch, supreme accuracy and timing. I’m a go with Crawford.”

Throughout Spence Jr.’s dominant reign as a unified 147-pound champion, Bradley has summarily dismissed his chances at defeating Crawford time and time again. Yet, even Bradley admits that the powerful southpaw was impressive in his ninth round dismantling of Ugas.

Initially, the Cuban born former titlist fought Spence Jr. on mostly even terms. With both men spending the majority of their bout in the middle of the ring throwing hellacious shot after hellacious shot, it was Ugas who buckled first.

A short left uppercut from Spence Jr. began Ugas’s demise in the seventh. The force of the blow immediately caused swelling around the right eye of the Cuban native. Though he bravely continued to battle, he eventually succumbed to the power of his man in the 9th.

In totality, it was Spence Jr.’s overwhelming volume punching that allowed him to wrap his third world title around his waist. With 784 punches thrown from the Dallas product, compared to only 541 from Ugas, Bradley readily admits that Spence Jr.’s workman-like approach could prove to be an issue for Crawford.

Still, regardless of the dangers that are associated with facing the unified champion, Bradley maintains immensely confident in Crawford’s chances to hand Spence Jr. the first loss of his career.

“I know Spence he’s a machine, he comes forward, he has high volume. He can isolate a lot of the stuff with his volume but Crawford, that’s my guy.”