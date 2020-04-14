Terence Crawford Threatens to Show Jermell Charlo “Who The Real King of The Jungle is”

By: Hans Themistode

WBO Welterweight champion Terence Crawford has been linked to a few names over his career.

Errol Spence Jr, Manny Pacquiao, Danny Garcia and most recently, Keith Thurman. The links to those names make sense though, as they are all in the same weight division and outside of Thurman, have a bit of history with Crawford.

Manny Pacquiao spent several years being promoted by Bob Arum, the same man that currently promotes Crawford. And although talks of a fight between them was always rumored, they never actually materialized. Danny Garcia and Crawford split two meetings with each other in the amateurs. Errol Spence Jr, above all, has been linked to Crawford due to them being widely considered as the two best in the Welterweight division.

Thurman is a bit of a new name, but nonetheless a fight between them is possible.

Yet, with a seemingly endless amount of names to choose from, Crawford has turned his attention upward toward a new division.

WBC Jr Middleweight titlist Jermell Charlo has always been close friends with Spence and considers him the best at the Welterweight division. He’s always been of the mindset that if Crawford and Spence ever do meet in the ring, that Spence would leave with the victory.

Charlo may have meant no disrespect as he was expressing his opinion, but Crawford doesn’t want to hear any of it.

“Don’t make me show you who the real king of the jungle is because it aint no lion. But like I said, keep my name out yo mouth. When you see me it’s what’s up this and what’s up that. Stop faking for attention.”

Crawford at 154 might not actually be as far fetched as fans may believe.

The current WBO Jr Middleweight champ Patrick Teixeira is someone that Crawford has had an eye on recently. So a move up in weight to take on Charlo isn’t exactly out of the question. With that being said, it would be an erroneous move on Crawford’s part.

“You know what it is, imma let you make it,” said Charlo. “I think you a cool fight but don’t bite off more than you can chew.. LIONSONLY DIFFERENT.”

The Twitter war of words is always fun for the fans. But Crawford has never been interested in the back and forth, unless it’s in the ring. So instead of continuing, Crawford simply closed the conversation with Charlo with one last warning.

“Pray for those who play with me.”