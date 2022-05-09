Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Terence Crawford On His Pound For Pound Placement Following Canelo Alvarez’s Recent Defeat: “We Know Who #1 Is Now”

Posted on 05/09/2022

By: Hans Themistode

Admittedly, Terence Crawford knew he had plenty of competition.

The Omaha, Nebraska, native and current WBO welterweight champion has always been proud of his pugilistic achievements. Having won world titles at 135, 140, and now – 147 pounds, Crawford not only considers himself the best welterweight in the world but the best overall fighter on the planet.

But, despite his bravado and unwavering self-belief, Crawford was somewhat accepting of his position amongst his fellow fighters.

In the mind of many, Canelo Alvarez was viewed as not only boxing’s premier attraction but also, its best fighter. While Crawford tipped his cap in acknowledgment of Alvarez and his overall achievements, the 34-year-old welterweight belt holder still adamantly backed himself as the best fighter in the world.

Regardless of his position, Crawford reluctantly accepted his placement behind the Mexican native. Nevertheless, following Alvarez’s lackluster defeat this past weekend at the hands of Dmitry Bivol, Crawford now believes he has officially usurped Alvarez on virtually every pound-for-pound list.

“We know who #1 is now,” said Crawford on his social media account.

Bivol, the current WBA light heavyweight belt holder, marched through a sea of dubious voices at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this past Saturday night. As Alvarez’s supporters continued to scream and shout in his direction, the Russian native remained stone-faced and focused on the task at hand.

Although Alvarez has openly admitted in the past that fighting at 175 pounds places him at a significant disadvantage, after aggregating every world title at 168 pounds, the Mexican product craved a new challenge.

During the early portions of his light heavyweight bout, Alvarez appeared to dictate the action. However, as the rounds slowly ticked by, an increasingly elusive Bivol began finding his rhythm. Alvarez, 31, while known for his defensive acumen, languished against the ropes for long durations, resulting in Bivol piling up the points en route to a unanimous decision victory.

Considering Alvarez’s recent defeat, coupled with Crawford’s continued run of dominance, the switch-hitting star believes he should rise unopposed to the top of the pound-for-pound charts.

In Crawford’s most recent trip to the ring, the 34-year-old successfully defended his WBO crown against former two-time world titlist, Shawn Porter. In doing so, Crawford became the first man to stop Porter in his tracks, accomplishing the feat in the 10th round.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 58: BoxingInsider Fight Night is Happening!
April 19th
EP 57: Andy Dominguez Celebrates Big Win in AC
April 19th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Canelo Alvarez Open To Errol Spence Jr. Showdown But Only At 168 Pounds
May 4th
Klitschko Brothers Object to Dimitry Bivol vs Canelo Matchup; Bivol Says "It's Sad" They Have Become Politicians. Plus: Will Tyson Fury Show in Vegas?
May 6th
Canelo Alvarez' Saturday Ring Walk Suggested Things Were Not Business As Usual
May 8th
Terence Crawford: "Everybody's Saying That Errol's Back, So Now Is The Perfect Time For Me And Him To Fight”
May 4th
Shakur Stevenson: “I’m Down For A Vasiliy Lomachenko Fight, I Don’t Duck No Action”
May 3rd

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend