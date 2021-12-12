Terence Crawford Makes His Case To Become IBF Mandatory To Face Errol Spence Jr.

By: Hans Themistode

For a number of years now, Terence Crawford has expressed his desire to face current IBF/WBC belt holder Errol Spence Jr. Yet, despite his persistent call-outs, Crawford grew despondent as a showdown between them has never materialized.

Although Crawford has reiterated time and time again that he’s moving on with his career and leaving a matchup against Spence Jr. behind him, the current WBO belt holder has recently begun publicly calling him out once again.

Under normal circumstances, titleholders are not placed in the rankings of other sanctioning bodies. However, Crawford is now pleading with the IBF to move him into the mandatory position following the recent loss of Kudratillo Abdukakhorov.

“Can y’all make me mandatory at 147 so I can see something,” asked Crawford to the IBF sanctioning body.

Abdukakhorov, 28, was considered the IBF’s top contender at 147 pounds. Yet, the Uzbekistan native was surprisingly handed the first defeat of his career late last night at the Dignity Health Sports Park, in Carson, California against Cody Crowley.

Early on, it appeared as though Abdukakhorov was on his way to an early night at the office. The 28-year-old dominated the opening round and would later score an impressive knockdown in the second. However, Crowley would rally back, thoroughly outboxing his man before eking out a close unanimous decision victory.

Now, with Abdukakhorov set to fall in the rankings, Crawford is angling to replace him. The Omaha Nebraska, native was last seen in the ring just a few weeks ago against former two-time titlist Shawn Porter. Though both men would fight on even terms for much of the first half of their contest, Crawford took over down the stretch before ultimately him man in the tenth.

While Crawford would love nothing more than to dethrone Spence Jr., it’s likely that Jaron Ennis will now be elevated to the number one position. The explosive Philadelphia native currently ranks number three in the sanctioning body. But, with the recent loss of Abdukakhorov and with the number two slot currently unoccupied, Ennis appears primed and ready to move one step closer to fighting for his first world title.

As for Spence Jr., the 31-year-old continues his recovery process following right eye surgery to correct a torn/detached retina that forced him to withdraw from a showdown against Manny Pacquiao earlier this year.