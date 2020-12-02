Terence Crawford: “Everybody Always Coming At My Throat Saying I Ain’t Fought Nobody But Danny Ain’t Beat Nobody In The Welterweight Division”

By: Hans Themistode

Errol Spence Jr.’s place in the welterweight division is just about ready to take another leap. In just a few more days, the Dallas native will take on former two-division world champion Danny Garcia. While Spence Jr. (26-0, 21 KOs) sits back and continues to soak in the praise for making Garcia (36-2, 21 KOs) his first fight back since his horrific one car wreck in October of 2019, WBO belt holder Terence Crawford is incredulous to what he’s seeing.

For years now Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) has been castigated for the level of opposition that he has faced during his welterweight tenure. With a knockout win over Kell Brook just a few weeks ago, Crawford found himself at the top of the criticism ladder. At this point though, he’s fine with it. The Nebraska product simply wants everyone to keep that same energy with Spence Jr.’s upcoming opponent.

“Everybody always coming at my throat, saying I ain’t fought nobody at the 147-pound division but I just be laughing. Let’s all be real, why should we consider Danny Garcia a top welterweight in the division?” Asked Crawford on his social media account. “Somebody tell me that.”

Crawford’s question may come off as malicious but in actuality, he revere’s Garcia.

“That’s my boy so I’m not hating on him or nothing. I’m cool with Danny, I came up with Danny. He can fight his ass off and that’s why I consider him one of the top welterweights in the division. I got him up there but if we go by what the media say then he’s not a top welterweight. He lost. He did his thing but he lost. Just being honest and keeping it real. His two shots that he had, he lost. Everybody always slamming my record and coming at my throat so let’s be real, Danny ain’t beat nobody in the welterweight division. He beat Paulie and Robert Guerrero but everybody beat them.”

While in the midst of questioning Garcia’s credentials at welterweight, Crawford also took aim at another former champion. One who is regarded as one of the very best as well.

“Shawn Porter ain’t beat a top welterweight y’all claim. He’s another one that came up short in a few fights but he made em close.”

When discussing who is the best at 147 pounds, the discussion normally begins and ends with Spence Jr. and Crawford. Despite all of the nonstop trash talk that takes place between the two, Crawford has a ton of respect for what Spence Jr. brings to the table. With that being said, when debating who’s the best in the welterweight division, Crawford doesn’t want to hear anything about Spence Jr., Porter, Garcia or even Keith Thurman and Manny Pacquiao.

“When we talking the number one guy in the division then we gotta be talking about Terence Crawford. You can say what you want but I won the fights that I had to win.”