Terence Crawford Criticizes Jermell Charlo’s Performance Against Brian Castaño: “Last Night Is The Reason You Not On The P4P (Pound For Pound) List Sir”

Posted on 07/18/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Jermell Charlo has always taken exception to his name not being mentioned on the vast majority of pound-for-pound lists. As the truculent Houston native scrolls through his boxing resume, he notices notable wins against the likes of Tony Harrison, Erickson Lubin and Jeison Rosario.

In the mind of the unified 154-pound titlist, there’s no reason why current WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford should be placed so high on the mythical list while he finds himself on the outside looking in.

“Y’all have Terence Crawford really high,” said Charlo during an interview with an ESPN writer. “Did y’all look at his opponents and who he fought?”

With Charlo believing that he deserves a spot on the list, the Houston product had the opportunity to solidify his claim. Last night, the 31-year-old took on current WBO 154 pound titlist, Brian Castaño. With a win, Charlo would have wrapped the final 154-pound world title around his waist to become the first undisputed Junior middleweight champion since Winky Wright in 2004.

His hopes will have to wait though, as he was forced to settle for a split decision draw. Seemingly unimpressed with his performance, Crawford pointed at Charlo’s performance as one of the main reasons why he isn’t mentioned amongst the best fighters in the world.

“Last night is the reason you not on the p4p (pound for pound) list sir,” said Crawford on his social media account. “Gotta do better.”

Despite the draw, the consensus surrounding Charlo’s showdown against Castaño was that he should have been given the loss. In the early goings, Castaño was able to pressure his man and land shots at will. While Charlo was much more selective with his punches, he did buzz the Argentinian several times throughout. His moments of success though, came few and far between. At least in the opinion of Crawford.

“Charlo lost. I’m done talking about it.”

