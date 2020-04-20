Shawn Porter Picks Crawford Over Spence

By: Hans Themistode

Errol Spence Jr has lived up to the hype.

Coming out of the 2012 Olympics, Spence was viewed as head and shoulders better than the rest of his teammates. When you consider WBO Super Featherweight titlist Jamel Herring, Light Heavyweight contender Marcus Browne, IBF Super Featherweight belt holder Joseph Diaz and unified Super Lightweight champion Jose Ramirez was amongst his teammates, it’s saying a lot.

As a pro, Spence grabbed everyone’s attention. From his rumored stoppage win over four division champ Adrien Broner during a sparring match, to his knockout wins over Kell Brook and Lamont Peterson when the bright lights were on, Spence has proved everyone right.

Beating Spence won’t come easy, but former two time Welterweight titlist Shawn Porter came close. Even with an 11th round knockdown, Porter still managed to barely lose via split decision in September of 2019.

A rematch is something no one would be against, but Spence has other ideas. Most notably a matchup with WBO Welterweight champion Terence Crawford.

If 100 fight fans were asked who would win, most likely you’ll get 50 votes for Spence and 50 for Crawford. It’s that close of a contest. But if fans need someone to break the tie, Porter has got you covered.

“I got Crawford because I think he’s the better boxer, and I think Crawford has got more in his arsenal,” said Porter on social media. “Of course, it’s a bias opinion as well because I am friends with Crawford. But even taking that out of the equation, I think Crawford can do a lot.”

There aren’t many that would question Crawford’s skill, but with two years at 147, he hasn’t exactly fought the sort of competition that most have wanted to see. Wins over Jeff Horn, Egidijus Kavaliauskas, Jose Benavidez Jr and Amir Khan hasn’t won Crawford many fans. But even if his competition level increased Porter doesn’t see much of a difference.

“I think he’s a problem for anybody out there getting in the ring with him. But talking about a fight between Spence and Crawford, I think Terence Crawford wins that fight.”