Shannon Briggs Isn’t Counting Logan Paul Out Against Floyd Mayweather: “I Don’t Know Who’s Going To Win But I Like His Odds”

By: Hans Themistode

November 9, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; KSI and Logan Paul during their bout at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA

In the eyes of many, there’s little to no doubt that Floyd Mayweather will walk into his contest against Logan Paul, the exact same way when he walks out. The retired former five-division world champion is set to take on the social media star later on tonight at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Florida.

Currently, Mayweather is pegged as the huge favorite. According to multiple betting websites, a bettor would have to plunk down roughly $1,000 in order to pocket $100 on Mayweather winning. As for Paul, he’s viewed as a long shot. For example, according to the betting market, a gambler could place a $100 bet on the former YouTuber and take home approximately $500.

The nature of the lopsided odds stems from Mayweather being considered arguably the greatest boxer of all time and Paul mostly thought of as a novice. Regardless of that notion, former heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs, simply doesn’t agree with it. In his mind, with the size advantage heavily in favor of Paul, no one should be counting him out.

“He got size and he got power so I like his odds,” said Briggs during an interview with FightHype.com. “I don’t know who’s going to win but I like his odds. Logan can punch, he’s a big guy.”

Although Briggs admits that he hasn’t spent any time with Paul during his training camp, he still vividly remembers what he’s capable of. Before Paul made his boxing debut against fellow social media star KSI in 2019, Briggs worked closely with him. He stood by his side during press conferences and kept an eye on him during his sparring sessions.

Needless to say, Briggs was thoroughly impressed with what he saw. While Paul would ultimately go on to lose that contest against KSI, he has spent the past few years working on his craft.

On one end, Briggs knows good and well that a handful of years in the gym won’t equal to the decades upon decades of work that Mayweather has under his belt. But while Briggs concedes the experience and overall skills department, he points to the one thing that Mayweather won’t have in his favor.

“Logan is a big strong guy and he can punch. His technique is very fit to fight a better fighter.”