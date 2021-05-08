Roy Jones Jr. Adamant On Billy Joe Saunders Chances Against Canelo Alvarez: “It’s Not Easy, Billy Joe Can Freaking Box”

By: Hans Themistode

Roy Jones Jr. has a tremendous amount of respect for Canelo Alvarez. The future first-ballot Hall of Famer has sat back and watched as the Mexican star has won world titles in four separate weight divisions and looked dominant while doing so.

Yet, despite how highly Jones Jr. thinks of the pound-for-pound star, he’s growing sick and tired of hearing most of the boxing world and their dismissive attitude towards his upcoming opponent, Billy Joe Saunders.

“It’s not easy,” said Jones Jr. during an interview with Little Giant Boxing. “Billy Joe can freaking box. A lot of people don’t like him but Billy Joe understands boxing.”

Both Saunders and Alvarez are set to face off later on tonight at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas in front of 70,000 fans. Despite sporting an undefeated record through 30 fights, virtually no one is expecting the British product to walk away with the victory. Those sentiments, however, are something Jones Jr. simply doesn’t understand. Although activity hasn’t been on the side of Saunders, and his performances inside the ring haven’t been noteworthy, when he’s on, Jones Jr. believes his chances of beating Alvarez are as good as anyone’s.

“He’s been out for a little while and he doesn’t look like he’s progressed a whole lot lately but he’s still a very smart boxer with boxing skills. Billy Joe can beat anybody.”

The combination punching, highlight-reel level knockouts and aggressive nature of Alvarez have him pegged as the number one boxer in the world, according to most. But while the attributes of the Mexican native have earned him numerous world titles, Jones Jr. is under the belief that his style is perfect for Saunders.

“Billy Joe’s best guys to fight against are those hard-hitting guys. They give him the opportunity to see it coming. He loves that. If he gets comfortable then he can become a problem.”